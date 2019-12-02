Tarboro High School lockdown lifted after reports of suspicious person

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The lockdown at Tarboro High School has been lifted after reports of a suspicious person in the area, officials said.

On Monday just before noon, the Tarboro Police Department received a call regarding an individual walking along Howard Avenue carrying a bag with what appeared to be the barrel of a rifle protruding from it.

The individual was last seen approximately two blocks away from Tarboro High School walking towards the campus.

Based upon the information, and as a precautionary measure, the school activated its emergency lockdown protocols while members of the Tarboro Police Department and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office saturated the school’s campus as well as the surrounding areas.

After an extended and in-depth search, no individual with a firearm was located.

As a result, the lockdown was lifted and the school immediately resumed normal operations.

To prevent any further disruptions and help ensure the safety of the students and staff, additional officers were assigned to the school for the remainder of the day.

PREVIOUS:

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The lockdown at Tarboro High School has been lifted after reports of a suspicious person in the area, officials said.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said that extra security will remain at the school for the remainder of the day.

Deputies are assisting the Tarboro Police Department.

Officials are still investigating.