Tarboro K9 ‘Titan’ leads to arrest of man involved in assault, robbery

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Tarboro K9 ‘Titan’ leads to the arrest of a 19-year-old involved in an assault and robbery reported on August 17.

On August 17 just before 11:00 pm the Tarboro Police Department responded to the 700 block of Phillips Street in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, Officer Alicia Velasco made contact with a male victim who advised that he had been physically assaulted and robbed.

After the incident, the suspect left the area running, police said.

Police said that although no weapon was used, the victim sustained minor injuries.

While processing the scene, police spoke with several witnesses who provided a name and description of the suspect.

Based upon the information, Sergeant Mike Trevathan responded and deployed his partner, K9 Titan, on a scent track.

Police said that Titan did detect the presence of human scent and followed the odor for approximately five blocks until the team approached an apartment complex within the 1300 block of Elm Street.

Upon doing so, Sergeant Trevathan noted an individual walking from the parking lot area towards a vehicle.

The individual matched the description provided by the witnesses, police said.

As a result, Sergeant Trevathan and Officer Velasco approached the vehicle and identified one of the occupants as the individual responsible for the robbery and assault.

The 19-year-old male was then taken into custody without further incident.

The property stolen from the victim was recovered from the suspect after his arrest.

He was subsequently charged with common law robbery and aggravated assault after which he was secured in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $17,000.00 bond.