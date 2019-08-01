Tarboro man wins $1 million in NC Lottery game

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday it has identified a woman wanted for questioning in a recent credit card theft and fraud.

In a post made Thursday on the OCSO Facebook Page, deputies did not release the woman's name, but stated they have now identified the woman.

In the original post made Wednesday, deputies asked for the public's help to identify a woman seen on security footage allegedly using the stolen card, so they could question her.

According to investigators, on July 11, a victim reported their credit card had been stolen, and it had been fraudulently used at Walgreens and Sunhouse Vapor, both located on Richlands Highway in Jacksonville.