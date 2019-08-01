The North Carolina Lottery Commission said on Thursday that a Tarboro man won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought in Rocky Mount.
NC Lottery officials say Timothy Bridgers, of Tarboro, bought a winning “$5,000 Loaded” scratch-off ticket this week at Midway Grocery, located on N.C. 43 North in Rocky Mount.
Bridgers claimed his prize Wednesday at NC Lottery headquarters in Raleigh, and chose a lump sum payment of $600,000 – which resulted in him taking home $424,503 after federal and state tax withholdings – according to NC Lottery officials.
Tarboro man wins $1 million in NC Lottery game
