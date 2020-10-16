Tarboro police investigate fatal shooting at Pender Square Apartments

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Tarboro Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at Pender Square Apartments in Tarboro.

On Wednesday, October 14 at approximately 11 p.m. members of the Tarboro Police Department and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office responded to Section 1 of Pender Square Apartments regarding reports of an individual with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived they found 22-year-old Javonti White of Tarboro lying in the parking lot, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect, 27 year old Rondell Ward of Tarboro turned himself in.

Officials said Ward cooperated with authorities and the firearm used in the shooting was recovered.

Ward was charged with an open count of murder.

He was placed i the Edgecombe County Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Sargeant Brandon Richardson at 252-641-4272 or Detective Corporal Kenny Womack at 252-641-4201.