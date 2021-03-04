Tarboro police investigating ‘officer use of force’ after chase

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro Police posted on its Facebook page Wednesday evening that an investigation has begun after an officer was involved in an incident after a police chase.

The Facebook posts reads:

“Members of the Tarboro Police Department and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating an officer-involved use of force that occurred in the Downtown area by a member of the Tarboro Police Department. This use of force was related to a motor vehicle pursuit. There were no injuries as a result of this use of force and the lone suspect has been taken into custody. There is no pending threat to the public.”

Tarboro police report more information would be released at a later date.