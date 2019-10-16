Tarboro welcomes traveling Vietnam War memorial display

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT)

A traveling military exhibit is making a stop in the east.

It’s called “The Wall that Heals.”

“The Vietnam vets did not get a parade coming home. This is it,” said Donnie Hale, President of the Edgecombe County Veterans Military Museum.

The 375-foot long wall honors Vietnam veterans, keeping their contributions to freedom alive.

“I served in Vietnam and my name could be on the wall. I’m grateful and thankful that it’s not and I’m going to honor everybody that did serve,” said William Blackmon, a Vietnam veteran.

The wall was escorted in to town by firefighters, police, and members of the community.

“It’s extremely important again to bring this to local home towns, to bring this to your backyard for people who can’t make it to Washington D.C., or maybe those who can’t make it because of their strength emotionally,” said Julianna Blaylock, Site Manager.

The Edgecombe County Veterans Military Museum took a chance and reached out to the organization on a whim to try and get the exhibit to come to town.

The exhibit also features other displays like a section honoring hometown heroes.

“Especially in a small town similar to Tarboro, you might know a last name because it’s a name that’s been present here for many years, but you may not know the family,” said Blaylock.

Organizers hope this wall will send a message to those who see it.

“It’s a constant reminder for the public that some men and women did serve, and they made the ultimate sacrifice. They lost their lives for the country and we are part of the country and we should really appreciate what the service men and women did,” said Blackmon.

“The Wall that Heals” is free and will be open to the public 24 hours a day starting on Thursday until Sunday afternoon.