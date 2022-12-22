WASHINGTON (WNCN) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Target Corp. announced the recall of about 204,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets after two children at Camp Lejeune were suffocated in April.

The four-year-old and six-year-old girls reportedly became entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died, according to a CPSC news release.

Target has received four reports of children becoming entrapped in these weighted blankets, including the two fatalities.

The CPSC said a young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission













(US Consumer Product Safety Commission)



CPSC and Target are urging consumers to stop using the recalled weighted blankets immediately and contact Target for a refund.

The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation, and unicorn pink.

Target exclusively sold the recalled weighted blankets at Target stores nationwide and online. The blankets were sold from December 2018 through September 2022 for $40.

Contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily to receive a prepaid return label to return the blankets by mail or return to any Target store. Go online here and click on “Recall Information”, then on “Home Goods” for more information.

Target is also contacting all known purchasers directly to arrange returns. The consumer will receive a refund of $40 in the form of a credit for use at Target stores or online, or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher.

Consumers can also click the “Products Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.