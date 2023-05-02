GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County is cracking down on littering.

‘Tarp It or Ticket’ is part of the anti-littering initiative Pitt County is implementing. It is supposed to help educate the public on the fines and penalties for littering in an effort to keep our area clean.

“It gets on the roadways, it looks terrible, it gets in the waterways,” said Solid Waste Director for Pitt County, John Demary. “What we’re trying to do is get people to secure their loads so we don’t have litter. There are plenty of places to properly dispose of our waste.”

County leaders said the fines for littering could be up to $2,000. One of the easiest ways to avoid this is to tarp the back of your truck. Tarps will be given away during the county-wide campaign.

