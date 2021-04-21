Task Force Works to Lessen Child Abuse in Onslow County

A group formed to make the community aware of protective factors that can help reduce child abuse has released a Community Prevention Action Plan.

The Plan’s release comes during National Child Abuse Prevention Month from a task force comprised of County and City government agencies, local nonprofits, military resource representatives, school leaders, and concerned citizens.

The group is called Turning Adversity into Success for Children in Onslow and is called TASCO.

“Our purpose is to build safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments for children throughout Onslow County in order to prevent abuse and neglect,” said Tondrea Leach, Peers Program Manager and TASCO Member. “We believe that educating the community and families on the 5 Protective Factors we can further enhance the safety and wellbeing of our children.”

TASCO was established in 2018 after community leaders recognized a need for a collaborative and multidimensional group that could work as a support system for families in Onslow County. These individuals and representatives of various safety and social resources in the community would come together to educate and promote awareness for child abuse and neglect that is happening in the community.

“We have witnessed unfortunate events related to child abuse in our community,” said Mike Yaniero, Director of Public Safety and Police Chief for the City of Jacksonville. “Even one event of child abuse is one too many. This task force of passionate and knowledgeable individuals is here to educate and advocate for prevention.”

TASCO’s goals are to educate parents, teachers, caregivers and professionals to help all children and families by:

1) Gaining an understanding of Adverse Childhood Experiences,

2) helping children identify feelings and manage emotions,

3) creating safe physical and emotional environments at home, in school, and in neighborhoods,

4) child Maltreatment prevention by building capacity of parents and prevention partners.

TASCO training events and community cafes will be announced on the Onslow County TASCO Facebook page. Please like and stay updated on events. If you would like to attend or set up a training event reach out to Tondrea Leach at PEERS Family Development Center at 910 333-9725.

To view TASCO’s Community Prevention Action Plan that was recently approved by both the Jacksonville City Council and the Onslow County Board of Commissioners, visit http://bit.ly/TascoActionPlan2021