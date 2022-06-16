KINSTON, N.C. — Kinston native, Chris Jenkins had a crazy idea while jogging last Mother’s Day. He imagined there were plenty of people who, like him, ate too much on this special occasion and could raise some money for the local SPCA while shedding some of those calories. He could honor his deceased son, Tate Jenkins who died Nov 6, 2013 at age 17 while he and everyone else honored their mothers. Tate always had a soft spot in his heart for stray animals, so he knew setting up the race to benefit the SPCA would be the way to go.

Chris shared his idea with family and a few close friends, and the planning was underway, but with one notable change. Those Chris shared his idea with immediately recognized that few could participate on Mother’s Day since most everyone already has traditions established for that day, but it might be very successful on the day before. A planning committee was formed and the work began, culminating in the very successful event in Kinston held on Saturday May 7th at the SPCA 2nd Chances Thrift Store at 2900 W Vernon Avenue. The planning committee has already committed to hosting the 2nd annual event on Mother’s Day weekend in 2023.



The photos show Chris and Dianne Jenkins along with their daughter Kristen Jenkins Hershberger presenting the proceeds check to SPCA Board Chair, Tonya Adams, board members Tiffinie Jarman and Ursula Rusmisell, Shelter manager Eileen Beeson, and Caretaker/administrator Kimmy Winters.

There were 127 registered participants and over 20 volunteers making this event successful, in addition to the planning committee and the following generous sponsors:



The Beauty Box, Nathan Perry Realty, Discovery Insurance Company, Port Health, ServePro, Alsco Uniforms, Ursula Rusmisell, and Chris & Dianne Jenkins

For information or to register for the 2023 event, to volunteer, or become a sponsor visit Tate C Jenkins Memorial Mother’s Day Weekend 10K/5K (runsignup.com)

Find us on Facebook at Tate C. Jenkins Memorial Mother’s Day Weekend 10K/5K Race | Facebook