Teacher at Heritage Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19

(WNCT) A teacher at Heritage Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, Onslow County Schools officials said.

On August 13, Onslow County Schools was informed that an individual at Heritage Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.

This individual is following quarantine protocols established in cooperation with the Onslow County Health Department.

As a result, some others at the school were identified as “close contacts” of the individual who tested positive.

This means they were within 6 feet of the individual diagnosed with COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more.

While they were not symptomatic, state and local health guidelines required them to stay home for 14 days from the date of exposure.

At no time were any Heritage Elementary students in contact with the individual.

Areas of the school where this individual may have been working received a thorough cleaning and disinfection by district and school staff.

Arrangements for coverage by certified teachers were arranged for any classes impacted by this situation the school opened as planned today.

This information was shared with the Heritage Elementary School community through a phone call from the principal on August 14.

