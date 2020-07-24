Teacher creates petition for PCS to change its reopening plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A petition is gaining traction on social media for Pitt County Schools to change its reopening plan and go with all remote learning.

This comes after the Board of Education voted for a mix of online and in-person instruction.

De’Shon Whitaker teaches exceptional children at Sadie Saulter Pre-K Center.

“I love my job,” said Whitaker. “I love what I do. I do it by choice; however, I’m also an advocate and I wanted to advocate for people who don’t have a voice or who their voice has not been heard.”

He started a petition for Pitt County Schools to move to Plan C, all remote learning.

The petition already has more than 800 parent and teacher signatures.

“If they’re not going to just consider remote learning as a whole, I think that at least giving us the first nine weeks again for teachers and staff to get back in the buildings again just to see what the procedures are going to be like,” said Whitaker.

For Whitaker, in-person instruction isn’t worth the risk.

“One life affected by this, whether student or staff, is one way too many,” he said. “One death is one way too many, and so that is my concern.”

Tonya Lynch has three children in Pitt County Schools.

She signed the petition.

“We should take a step back and listen to the experts,” said Lynch. “The experts are those teachers who have families of their own and considerations of their own and are saying this just is not the best time.”

Several parents not willing to go on camera tell WNCT they want students to attend in-person classes and will not sign the petition.