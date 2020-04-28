Teachers reflect after more than a month of remote learning

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The coronavirus is keeping teachers and students out of the classroom, but that doesn’t mean kids aren’t learning.

Kaci Turner and Kaitlyn Stroud are both 2nd grade teachers for Lenoir County Public Schools.

They’ve been teaching remotely for more than a month.

“We are all just trying our best,” said Turner. “We’re putting everything we have into transitioning from classroom learning to remote learning.”

Students have online assignments they submit for feedback everyday.

They also have an hour long Zoom meeting with their class.

They’ve combined their classes since the pandemic started. One person teaches while the other manages the meeting participants, making sure they’re on their best behavior.

“It’s easier for us to interact with a larger group of students, and students love to see their classmates and peers that are from other classes as well,” said Turner.

The kids log on, and say good morning to their teachers.

“They do not have to get on there, but we would love and encourage them to get on there just because it’s giving them some interaction time,” said Turner.

Each one is eager to share the fun background they’ve loaded, show off their stuffed animals, or eat their chicken nuggets.

The hour long session is all review material.

“Everything we’re doing was already taught in the classroom,” said Stroud. “It’s not any new information.”

Today’s lesson was all about arrays, the basics of multiplication.

“[Zoom] has an interactive white board. When we’re doing our math lesson they’re able to go up there and show us how they’re working out their problem,” said Stroud.

The last item on the agenda is a game of “Would you Rather?”

“I miss all their hugs and their smiles,” said Stroud.

Stroud and Turner agree, technology can’t take the place of a classroom full of students.

“I miss the “ah-ha” moments. The face they get when they finally get something and it clicks in their mind,” said Turner.

Lenoir County Public Schools already had the technology available for all their students before the pandemic.

Stroud and Turner both said they could definitely see the online platforms they’re using right now becoming an even bigger part of their classroom when school is back in the fall.