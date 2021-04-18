Teen, 15, taken to hospital after head is grazed by gunfire in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager was wounded by gunfire in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported as a “shooting with injury” call around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Clyde Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

“When officers arrived, they located a 15-year-old juvenile who sustained a graze wound to his head,” the news release said.

The boy was transported to UNC Nash Health Care for further treatment, police said.

No other information was released, but police said it was an active investigation.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting should call Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.