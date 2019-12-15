Teen accidentally drives into Morehead City barber shop

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A 17-year-old crashed into a Morehead City shop, but luckily no one was injured.

According to the Morehead City Fire-EMS, a teenager drove through a wall of the Big Rock Barber Shop Saturday morning.

The 17-year-old with a learner’s permit, was in the car with his parent. Officials said he accidentally accelerated instead of breaking.

The incident happened during the Morehead City Christmas Parade. The shop was closed during the time of the crash because the owner was participating in the parade.

Officials said no one was hurt in the crash.

According to the business’ Facebook page, the barber shop will be closed for a few days to repair. No word yet on when they will reopen.