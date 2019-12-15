Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Teen accidentally drives into Morehead City barber shop

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A 17-year-old crashed into a Morehead City shop, but luckily no one was injured.

According to the Morehead City Fire-EMS, a teenager drove through a wall of the Big Rock Barber Shop Saturday morning.

The 17-year-old with a learner’s permit, was in the car with his parent. Officials said he accidentally accelerated instead of breaking.

The incident happened during the Morehead City Christmas Parade. The shop was closed during the time of the crash because the owner was participating in the parade.

Officials said no one was hurt in the crash.

According to the business’ Facebook page, the barber shop will be closed for a few days to repair. No word yet on when they will reopen.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV