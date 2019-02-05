Autopsy: Woman dies after being shot in the head before grandson burned her residence in Cove City

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) An autopsy showed that a woman died after being shot in the head before her grandson burned her residence in Cove City on February 4.

The autopsy revealed that 68-year-old Marjorie Inez Buck-Thompson succumbed due to traumatic head injuries.

On February 4, Emergency Medical Providers and Craven County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene of a fire.

They arrived and said they found a body in the remains of a house fire.

The body was believed to be Thompson.

According to reports, Thompson had had some recent conflict with her 17

year-old grandson, James Gizzi.

Law enforcement determined that Gizzi had stolen her car and fled the state.

No further information is known at this time.

An autopsy was ordered to investigate her death.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner said that based on the autopsy and toxicological findings Thompson’s cause of death was due to

traumatic head injuries.

A 17-year-old teen has admitted to shooting his grandmother before burning her residence in Cove City on February 4, deputies said.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office began an arson investigation on 3750 Highway 55 West in Cove City on February 4.

During the investigation, the body of Marjorie Thompson was discovered.

Deputies said that James Gizzi stole a vehicle from the residence a fled to Mississippi.

A warrant on James Gizzi was issued for larceny of a motor vehicle and was arrested by Mississippi authorities.

Deputies said responded to Mississippi to interview James.

James admitted to shooting Thompson and burning the residence, deputies said.

Four days after the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal house fire in the Jasper community, a 17-year-old charged with burning down the home entered a courtroom for the first time.

James Gizzi, 17, has been charged with an open count of murder, arson, felony cruelty to animals and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

“If convicted of first-degree murder, the most serious offense for that since he is a 17-year-old would be life without parole,” District Attorney Scott Thomas said.

On Friday, the teen was advised of his charges and potential punishments if convicted.

Gizzi also asked for a court-appointed attorney, which he received.

Deputies said fire crews responded to the Jasper community Monday in reference to a structure fire.

Marjorie Thompson, who lived in the home and was Gizzi’s grandmother, died in the fire.

The Sheriff’s Office said Gizzi stole his mother’s 2016 Toyota Camry and drove it to his brother’s house in Mississippi.

He was arrested by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office while pulling up to the home with his brother in the, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

His brother, John Gizzi, 19, is charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

James Gizzi’s next court appearance will be March 1.