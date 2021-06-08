Teen charged with robbery in Duplin County

MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WNCT) – A 19-year-old was charged with robbery in Duplin that occurred on Friday, June 4 the BP Station at the intersection of Hwy. 903 and Brinson Road.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. During the investigation they found the make and model of the suspect vehicle.

While the investigation was being conducted, deputies located a vehicle. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and the driver, Gabriel Maurice Smith, 19 of Leland matched the description of the wanted suspect.

Deputies found items that were used during the robbery in the vehicle.  Smith was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

