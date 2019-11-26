Teen dressed as clown jumped into traffic, peeped into windows, Roanoke Rapids police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police have identified a teen suspected of dressing up as a clown, darting in and out of traffic, and peeping into windows, according to a press release.

The clown suit seized by Roanoke Rapids police.

According to police, around 8:43 p.m. on Sunday, officers were made aware of a man dressed in a clown suit and wearing a mask jumping in and out of traffic and throwing things at vehicles. Police responded to the area of Sam Powell Dairy Road and N.C. Highway 48 but could not find the clown.

Just over 30 minutes later, the same officer who responded to the clown sighting was conducting a traffic stop in the same area when a child ran across the street and told him that a clown was staring at him through a window in his home, police said.

Rackina Jones didn’t see the clown, but did hear officers trying to track him down.

“I did hear the police going back there saying ‘come out with your hands up,'” said Jones.

Police responded to the home to check out the second clown report of the night, but were unable to find the man, officials said.”It’s very concerning for residents in that area. Obviously they want to know who is it and why they were doing it,” said Chief Bobby Martin.

Martin says Monday afternoon officers identified the teen who was wearing the suit.

“We have made contact with the parents and the juvenile. We’ve explained that if you mask up and you go to people’s homes, especially the type of mask he had, it’s a very scary mask, you may have a reaction of someone shooting at you. You could end up getting yourself hurt,” said Martin.

CBS 17 isn’t identifying the teen, but did speak to him. He told CBS17 that it was a prank, which he regrets.

Both the police and Jones said pranks like this aren’t a laughing matter.

“I would say whatever you’re doing that’s stupid. You come over around here, you could get shot. It’s dangerous,” said Jones.

Martin said anyone who considers a prank like this should think about the consequences, adding that the teen, in this case, could be charged.

“Think before you do those things. We just don’t want anyone to get hurt,” Martin said.