Teen raises money for Pitt County Sheriff’s K9 unit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A local teenager is getting a lot of people involved in a fundraiser he started a while back because he was bored – making sure police dogs and their handlers have the equipment they need. What he did went above and beyond anyone’s expectations.

Richard Gaylor, a junior at D.H. Conley High School, has always loved dogs and garnered a deep respect for policework.

This year, he decided he wanted to help out and started a GoFundMe to purchase life-saving vests for the Pitt County Sheriff’s K9 program.

The page generated a lot of interest, and he already raised enough money to buy one dog, Rex, a Working Dog Stab Proof Vest.

Richard plans to equip the whole Pitt County Sheriff’s K9 unit (four dogs total) with vests, before helping out neighboring counties with the same issue.

You may be wondering, why don’t the police departments just pay for the K9 equipment? Well, each vest costs over $200.

Many police departments do not have enough funding to fully equip their canines, making their handlers pay out of pocket. This support has been a huge help to those handlers.

