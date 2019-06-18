Teen Safety Summit in July in Greenville to teach safety in water, on road and online

The Pitt County chapter of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) will host a Teen Safety Summit in July in Greenville, to help teens stay safe in the ocean, behind the wheel, and on the Internet.

The Teen Safety Summit 2019 will be held on July 9, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Edwin Monroe Conference Center, located at Sennie Drive, on the campus of Vidant Medical Center.

Speakers from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Vidant Medical Center, Students Against Destructive Decisions, and other health and safety organizations, will discuss how teens can keep themselves, or someone they know, safe in the ocean, on the road, and online.

The event is free for middle and high school students and their parents, and refreshments and door prizes will be offered for attendees.

To pre-register for the event, call Vidant Health at 252-847-6298.