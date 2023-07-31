ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is now in custody in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, Rocky Mount police say.

On Saturday, police say officers responded at 8:24 p.m. to the 900 block of Burton Street after receiving a report of someone getting shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the teenager was shot following an altercation on the 1000 block of Burton Street, police say.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is currently listed in serious condition.

Rocky Mount police arrested 30-year-old Keonte Stallings, charging him with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting

serious injury. He’s currently being held in the Nash County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or call Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.