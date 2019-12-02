Teen who dressed in clown suit identified as suspect in armed robberies, Roanoke Rapids police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen who was seen jumping into traffic and peeping into windows in Roanoke Rapids has been identified as one of two suspects in a strong-armed robbery that occurred on two separate dates.

Roanoke Rapids police say that teen was charged with two counts of Common Law Robbery.

Police say on July 1, there was an incident that occurred in which two juveniles placed an order for a pizza at Domino’s Pizza.

When placing the order a fake name was given along with a Rebecca Street address.

The juveniles walked to the Rebecca Street address and waited for the delivery driver.

When the delivery driver arrived the juveniles waved her over to the yard. As she proceeded to the yard, the two juveniles snatched the pizza and ran, police say.

The delivery driver got in her car and drove to the end of Rebecca Street to observe the suspect’s direction of travel. She witnessed the suspects running South through backyards towards Sam Powell Dairy Road.

On November 15, there was an incident that occurred in which a juvenile placed an order for two medium pizzas at Domino’s Pizza.

When placing the order the juvenile gave a fake name and a false address on Rebecca Street. The juvenile walked to Rebecca Street around the time the pizzas were supposed to be delivered and waited for the delivery driver.

When the delivery driver arrived, the juvenile asked to see the pizzas to make sure they were right. When beginning to hand over the pizzas, the juvenile snatched them and ran.

According to police, around 8:43 p.m. on November 24, officers were made aware of the same teen dressed in a clown suit and wearing a mask jumping in and out of traffic and throwing things at vehicles. Police responded to the area of Sam Powell Dairy Road and N.C. Highway 48 but could not find the clown.

Police are still searching for a second person in the matter.