Teens arrested after school shooting threat in Pender County

BURGAW, N.C. (WNCT) Two teens have been arrested after a school shooting threat in Pender County, deputies said.

On Monday at 7:46 p.m. the Pender County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a social media post referencing a potential shooting at Burgaw Middle School on Tuesday.

Upon notification of the posting, an investigation was launched.

As a result of the investigation, at 4:48 am, two search warrants were executed at two mobile homes located on Tasha Lane in Burgaw.

During the search warrant service, two BB pistols that resembled real firearms were located.

Omar Sánchez and Nathan Brice Branch, both 18, were arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on educational property, communicating threats of mass violence on educational property and second-degree trespass.