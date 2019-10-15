Teens arrested for vehicle break-ins at local country club

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Two teens have been arrested for breaking into several vehicles at a local country club.

On October 1, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to the North Shore Country Club in Sneads Ferry for a report that several vehicles had been broken into.

Video security footage was obtained from the business.

Detectives received tips from citizens and through the Crime Stoppers Program identifying two males, Ryan Michael Carroll, 17, and Jason Travis Bibb, 19, both of Sneads Ferry.

Both men were arrested and charged with:

Breaking and entering a motor vehicle

Attempted breaking and entering a motor vehicle

Conspiracy to commit breaking and entering

Misdemeanor larceny

Carroll was arrested on October 10. He received a written promise to appear and was released to his parents.

Bibb was arrested on Monday. He received a $1,500 bond.