Temporary delay in recycling services for Friday, June 18 in Beaufort

Local

by: Town of Beaufort

Posted: / Updated:

BEAUFORT, N.C. – GFL Environmental has reported a temporary delay in recycling services for Friday, June 18, 2021. 

According to GFL, several recycling trucks are experiencing mechanical issues.  Residents who are scheduled to receive recycling services on Fridays will be affected. GFL will begin servicing the area mid-afternoon and through the evening.  Areas affected by this delay are:

Residents are asked to leave their recycling carts curbside until it is serviced.  A recycling schedule is published on the Town’s website and can be found HERE.  We thank you for your patience as GFL works to resolve this issue.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV