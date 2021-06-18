Temporary delay in recycling services for Friday, June 18 in Beaufort

RALEIGH — North Carolinians vaccinated by the Veterans Administration (VA) and through the Tribal Health Program are now eligible for the $4 Million Summer Cash and College Tuition drawings announced last week by Governor Roy Cooper to motivate people to get vaccinated as soon as they can — and thank those who already have.

"Thanks to our partners across the state, we are now able to include veterans vaccinated through the VA and American Indians vaccinated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians," said NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. "Everyone can protect themselves and their community while also getting a chance to win a million dollars. It’s a win-win."

Four vaccinated North Carolinians 18 and older will win $1 million each and four North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 will win tuition for post-secondary education. The first drawings occur Wednesday, June 23. Entries close at midnight on Sunday, June 20. Anyone who gets vaccinated now will be entered twice, increasing their chances to win.

There is even more urgency to get vaccinated now as the new and more dangerous Delta variant of COVID-19 is rapidly spreading. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified the Delta variant as a "variant of concern" because it spreads faster than current COVID-19 variants. Early studies from the United Kingdom have also shown a possible increased risk of hospitalization in people infected with the Delta variant. The currently available COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection against the virus and its variants.

North Carolinians 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered into four drawings for a chance to win a $1 million cash prize. Youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered into four drawings to win $125,000 towards post-secondary education. The $125,000 can be used at any post-secondary institution and is awarded in the form of an NC 529 account.