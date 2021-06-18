Temporary delay in recycling services for Friday, June 18 in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. – GFL Environmental has reported a temporary delay in recycling services for Friday, June 18, 2021.
According to GFL, several recycling trucks are experiencing mechanical issues. Residents who are scheduled to receive recycling services on Fridays will be affected. GFL will begin servicing the area mid-afternoon and through the evening. Areas affected by this delay are:
Residents are asked to leave their recycling carts curbside until it is serviced. A recycling schedule is published on the Town’s website and can be found HERE. We thank you for your patience as GFL works to resolve this issue.