Texas man receives $4.5 million bond following traffic stop in Greenville, 5 Kilos of Heroin found

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Wednesday, June 24 at approximately 9:30 a.m., Greenville police stopped a 2011 BMW for speeding in the area of Greenville Boulevard and North Memorial Drive.

During the stop, officers noticed a crystal meth pipe in plain view.

A further search of the vehicle revealed five kilograms of heroin, worth over $500,000, concealed inside a book bag in the vehicle.

Officers also said they located a user amount of methamphetamine in the pants pocket of the driver, 40-year-old Eric Martinez, of Texas.

Martinez was charged with multiple heroin trafficking violations and held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $4.5 million dollar bond.