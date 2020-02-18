Texas Roadhouse hosts ‘Carolina’s Heart as Big as Texas’ blood drive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Texas Roadhouse will host its Carolina’s Heart as Big as Texas Blood Drive to benefit The Blood Connection (TBC).

According to a release, everyone who donates receives a $20 Texas Roadhouse gift card and a free appetizer.

Due to widespread flu and illness, The Blood Connection is experiencing low donor turnout and it is affecting blood inventory and the ability to provide blood products to local hospitals.

TBC is urging healthy donors–first-time donors and regular donors–to help fill in during the time of shortages.

All blood types are needed, especially O negative because it can be transfused to almost any patient in need.

Every donor has the opportunity to save three lives.

Those unable to attend this event can find information on other local blood drives by visiting: https://thebloodconnection.org/

Where: Texas Roadhouse on 720 SW Greenville Blvd.