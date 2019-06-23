The 2019 Capital Subaru of Greenville Criterium races

Today, people came to Greenville to race for a good cause.

The 2019 Capital Subaru of Greenville Criterium was held today in uptown near town common.

There was a 2-mile course throughout uptown to promote cycling and attract others to the sport.

Those in charge say Greenville offers something unique for bicycle races that bigger cities just can’t.

“Greenville offers a unique opportunity that events like this have become too expensive to do in bigger cities or it has such an impact on traffic that they can’t do it at all. And, so I look at Greenville as a rare opportunity to prove that we have a great race track.“ Said Kip Solan, East Carolina Road Racing.

Some proceeds of today’s race will benefit the humane society of eastern North Carolina and the bicycle post located in uptown.

Organizers hope to make this an annual event.