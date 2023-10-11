NEW BERN – “The Addams Family” musical brings a kooky and spooky experience to New Bern Civic Theatre (NBCT) this fall with a thrilling blend of music, comedy and macabre fun. Opening just in time for Halloween, “The Addams Family” premieres Friday, Oct. 27 and runs weekends through Nov. 11, with shows at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

NBCT’s production of “The Addams Family” is made possible through the generosity of title sponsor Moen. Makeup for this show was sponsored by Kahlert Funeral Home and a portion of promotional video content has been provided by Hawk Eye Media.

“The Addams Family” is a theatrical extravaganza that brings the beloved characters created by Charles Addams to life. Audiences will be treated to a bewitching experience filled with memorable tunes, side-splitting humor, and a heartwarming story of love, acceptance, and the importance of family, no matter how unconventional they may be.

“This production is a fantastic blend of the darkly humorous and heartwarming,” said Neil Oliver, director. “It’s a celebration of what makes every family unique, no matter how spooky or kooky they may be.”

The story revolves around the eccentric Addams family, led by Gomez and Morticia Addams, who are preparing for a most unusual evening—a dinner party to meet their daughter Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his family. Chaos ensues as the Beineke family collides with the Addams family’s peculiar and supernatural world, leading to a series of hilarious misadventures.

“Prepare to be enchanted by the eerie charm of ‘The Addams Family’ musical,” said Michael Tahaney, NBCT executive director. “It’s devilishly delightful entertainment.”

Join us at the New Bern Civic Theatre this fall for a theatrical experience that will have you snapping your fingers and laughing all night long. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the Addams family or experiencing their quirky world for the first time, “The Addams Family” promises to be an unforgettable and entertaining night at the theater.

“The Addams Family” includes a cast of familiar and new faces to the NBCT stage. Performers include: Michael Stenger (Gomez), Erika Butters (Morticia), Rosie Cruz (Wednesday), Sean Jeffries (Fester), Caleb Devanney (Pugsley), George Oliver (Lurch), Karla Kulp (Grandma) and Austin Arrington (Thing) as the Addams Family, as well as Jonathan Conner (Lucas), Abbey Lewis (Mal) and Christopher Robinson (Lucas) as the Beinekes. The ensemble includes a group of ghostly ancestors: Keith Boyd, Olivia Corallo, Jane Moon Dail, Kelly Edwards, Summer Hough, Megan Latham, Rachel Lewis, Claire Oliver, Emily Ann, Amélie Saxon, Adam Scott, Evelyn Scott and CiCi Wiggs.

“The Addams Family” is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, New York, 10036, www.theatricalrights.com. “The Addams Family: A New Musical” book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice; music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa; orchestrations by Larry Hochman; based on characters by Charles Addams.

Tickets for “The Addams Family” can be purchased online at https://newberncivictheatre.org/ or by calling 252-633-0567. Be sure to secure your seats early, as this is one show you won’t want to miss.