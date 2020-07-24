The American Red Cross is in need of volunteers amid hurricane season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hurricane season is in full swing and people in the east are hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.

The American Red Cross is doing many of those preparations.

The Red Cross is facing different challenges as it gets ready for hurricanes, while also dealing with the pandemic.

They’re in need of one thing for its operations…volunteers.

The Red Cross assists people before, during and after natural disasters like hurricanes, but the organization’s planners now have to take social distancing and safety guidelines into account.

This means a need for more hands on deck.

They say becoming a volunteer sooner rather than later is important.

Mace Robinson is the Executive Director for the Red Cross Northeastern NC chapter.

He shares, “We of course at any time want to take anyone that wants to volunteer. But if you can get that training prior to, that makes you even more of an asset right here in your community.”

Being prepared for a hurricane can also help organizations with recovery efforts.

Having emergency kits, planning routes and keeping in touch with family can make a big difference.

The Red Cross is also dealing with a blood shortage due to the pandemic.

Fewer people are donating so Red Cross leaders are asking people to schedule an appointment and donate if they can.

