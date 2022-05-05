RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The Blood Connection has an urgent need for O negative blood donations specifically in its Eastern North Carolina region, which includes Raleigh, Greenville, and the North Carolina coast.

O negative blood is the most transfused blood type for traumas and emergencies, so the demand never wavers. O negative blood donors are often referred to as the “universal donor” since everyone, no matter their blood type can receive O negative blood.

TBC now finds itself with dangerously low inventory levels of O negative blood and blood products caused by continued low donor turnout and recent trauma cases at TBC hospital partners in North Carolina.

TBC has spent the past year battling historically low blood donor turnout. After many pleas with the North Carolina community, TBC has seen some recovery from these low collection numbers, but not enough to comfortably sustain the local hospital blood supply. TBC aims to have a 5-7 day supply of O negative blood but has recently had a 2-3 day supply. In some instances, one trauma case alone can use up that supply. Only about 7% of the world’s population has O negative blood.

Donors can visit thebloodconnection.org/donate to find a blood drive, call 864-751-1154, or walk into the Raleigh donor center (5925 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC) or mobile unit.