The Blood Connection is offering free COVID19 antibody tests to blood donors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Blood Connection is now offering a free COVID19 antibody test to anyone who donates blood.

It’s now part of the regular blood donation process.

Workers will take test tubes of blood for testing when someone donates.

They say it’s important people realize this is not a COVID19 test.

Allie Van Dyke is the Partnerships and Media Coordinator at The Blood Connection.

She explains, “COVID19 antibodies, if you are positive for them, that does not mean you have an immunity to COVID19 nor does it mean that you were ever infected with COVID19. It just means that your body has an immune response to the virus at some point. So we don’t want confusion here that this is a COVID19 test because it is not.”

You will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies no matter where you donate with The Blood Connection.

