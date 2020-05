KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Boiler Room Restaurant in downtown Kinston has announced it is permanently closed.

According to Pride of Kinston Facebook page, the restaurant was located on West North Street and West Gordon Street, beside Laughing Owl Restaurant and across the street from the Mother Earth Tap Room and soon-to-open Ironclad Axe Throwing Company.

The Boiler Room Restaurant is owned by Vivian Howard.

