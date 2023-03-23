WILSON, N.C. — The Hall Foundation 501c3 Nonprofit Organization will be hosting its 10th annual Cinderella Project free prom dress drive this year in Wilson, Raleigh and Durham.

There are no exceptions to dates or requirements and they have hundreds of dresses ranging from sizes 0-40. The best part is they are all free. Students must be present to receive a dress along with a parent or guardian and they must bring proof of school whether it be a school ID or a report card.

All schools, cities and counties are welcome to attend. They are still accepting donations and are in need of plus-size dresses. They also need volunteers and donations of snacks, juices, water and heavy-duty rolling bins.

For more information, email hallfoundation@yahoo.com.

Wilson

3/25: Noon-5 pm

3/29: 3 pm-7 pm

4/7: 3 pm-7 pm

4/8: Noon-5 pm

Regency Square, 2305 Wellington Dr Ste G

Durham:

4/15 12pm-4pm

Bayou & Co, 1601 E Geer St Ste G

Raleigh: