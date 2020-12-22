The city of Washington is getting its first brewery

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The city of Washington is getting a new attraction.

A beer-making facility is in the making, but that’s not all that’s “brewing” with this project. The idea for a brewery in Washington was actually something late Mayor Mac Hodges wanted to bring to downtown. In fact, project manager Alyddin Darar said Hodges played a big role in getting this all started.

The Mulberry House is going to be more than just a brewery. It will consist of a restaurant and hotel. The building that will house it all is more than 200 years old and is currently being restored.

Construction has been going on for about a year, but the pandemic has caused some delays. However, people working on the project are determined to see The Mulberry House come to life.

“This is more than just a business, it’s really something that we’re envisioning is going to be a beacon for the community and kind of drawing people into Washington and getting them to see what Washington has to offer,” Darar said.

Darar explained barriers they have had to overcome include big price changes in building materials, equipment backorders, closed warehouses and positive COVID-19 tests.

One Washington resident said seeing projects like this during these times reminds them that life does continue, and there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

“They’re literally putting their fortunes, their blood, their sweat, their tears to create something and that is so special, that it really needs to be recognized,” says Scott Campbell, a Washington realtor and resident.

Right now, they are aiming for a spring 2021 grand opening, but it all depends on COVID-19 and any issues that might come with it.