The city of Washington makes changes to storm water fees

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – People living in Washington might want to check their utility bills for some changes.

The city is adjusting stormwater fees.

Washington’s beauty and waterfront attract new people and businesses, but the city is no stranger to heavy rains and hurricanes that often flood parts of the city.

Leaders recently changed the city’s stormwater utility fee structure.

Jonathan Russell is the Washington City Manager.

He explains it’s, “…a more equitable breakdown of fees, and to break it up into smaller segments.”

All properties within city limits will be impacted.

Fees depend on what kind of property you own.

“It’s based on the amount of non-porous surface on the property that increases stormwater flood, so what your absorption rates are and your increased flow of stormwater during a rain event,” says Russell.

Art Tyndall leases an art studio and he’s familiar with Washington’s flooding.

“I’ve had two other studios down here that have had water in them through the storms, mostly hurricanes,” Tyndall says.

The city deals with the aftermath and the utility fees help pay for flood clean-ups.

Washington’s stormwater infrastructure consists of a mix of open-cut ditches and underground pipes, all moving storm water out of the city and into the pamlico river.

Tyndall says it’s worth every penny.

“It’s not too bad, it’s the price you pay for living in paradise,” he explains.

Anyone with questions about their wastewater fees can contact the city of Washington’s public works department at 252-975-9300