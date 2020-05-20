The city of Washington will hold virtual Memorial Day ceremony

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The city of Washington’s Memorial Day ceremony will look a little different this year because of the coronavirus.

Typically, Beaufort County groups invite active duty service members, veterans and the public to gather at veterans park.

This year the ceremony will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page due to COVID19 restrictions.

Organizers say their goal is still to recognize the men and women who have served our country.

Juanita White is the Commander of DAV Chapter 48 in Beaufort County and she explains why it’s so important to continue the tradition.

“This is the one time a year we actually have the opportunity to stop and say thank you to the men and women who have given everything for us and to honor their sacrifices for our country,” she says.

The theme of this year’s gathering is “For the Fallen” and the ceremony will begin at 11:30 Monday morning.

You can access the city of Washington’s Facebook page here.