The correct Christmas decorations to recycle

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Christmas comes with lots of joy, presents, and trash. Recycling experts in Onslow County want to make sure your waste is being thrown in the correct bin.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans produce 25 percent more trash between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Amanda Nester at the Onslow County Landfill said recycling reduces greenhouse emissions, saves natural resources and space at the landfill.

But if people don’t recycle correctly, their recycling streams can be contaminated. Nester said in Onslow County 18 to 20 percent of their recyclables in their stream are contaminated.

“Contamination can occur in one of two ways…people can recycle the correct items the wrong way or people put items in the recycling stream that are wrong and that can cause a lot of issues for the recycling company,” said Nester.

Here are some things that are acceptable to recycle at the Onslow County Landfill and items you should put in your trash:

Recycle:

– Real Christmas Trees

– Real wreaths

– Broken down cardboard

– Wrapping paper as long as it doesn’t contain foil or glitter

Trash:

– Ribbons and bows

– Tissue paper

– Ornaments

– Lights

– Styrofoam

As a result of people not recycling correctly, Nester says it takes about four and a half hours each month to untangle and remove unnecessary trash.