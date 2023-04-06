WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Bertie County is making an effort in gang prevention and bullying awareness.

The Court Kingz Streetball Tour is being hosted by Bertie County’s YMCA, Bertie County Schools and other community organizations. The tour’s aim is to minimize young people joining gangs and to raise awareness of bullying.

“We put on a basketball display that is crowd wildin,” said Casey Owens, the Bertie County YMCA CEO. “And our area, its a rural community but we wanted to give our community a lot to look forward to, something fun and something engaging and something with purpose.”

The event will happen Friday at 7 pm and will feature live music, vendors, food trucks and more. Admission is $10.