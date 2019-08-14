The Embers to play at dinner fundraiser for BCCC scholarships

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT)
An upcoming dinner, concert, and silent auction fundraiser in Washington will let the public help raise money for scholarships at Beaufort County Community College.
The fundraiser, hosted by the Beaufort County Community Foundation, will be held on Thursday, October 24, at the Washington Civic Center, located at 110 Gladden Street.
Doors will open at 5 PM, and events will include a dinner catered by The Acreage Events at 6 PM, a beach music-themed dance and concert by The Embers Featuring Craig Woolard at 7 PM, and a silent auction happening throughout the event.
Tickets for the event are limited and will not be sold at the door, but tickets can be purchased for $75 each by calling Serena Sullivan at 252-940-6326.
Last year, the BCCF awarded a total of $160,000 to 140 students, and has already awarded $85,000 for the fall 2019 semester.