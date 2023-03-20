GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Smell the roses, and the tulips and the daffodils …

Monday was the first day of spring. All around us were signs from the temperatures warming up to flowers blooming and more.

WNCT digital reporters Shannon Baker and Ryan Harper got some sights and sounds in Greenville from the first day of spring. Jacksonville reporter Claire Curry also spoke to Emily Skinner, an employee at Newport Garden Center, about how people were reacting to the weather by stopping in to pick up flowers and plants.

“Tomatoes and peppers, it’s about time for the show, we’ve had people coming in and stuff like that. And then we have people still coming to get the cold stuff like collards and rutabagas and broccoli and all that stuff too,” Skinner said.

View the videos to find out more.