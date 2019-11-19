The future of the business economy in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Sears department store in Greenville is expected to close by February.

It’s one of 96 Sears and Kmart stores closing nationwide due to what’s been described as a difficult retail environment

WNCT wanted to find out the state of local business growth.

9 On Your Side contacted the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

The president said this has been a great year for their partnering businesses.

The chamber welcomed 41 new businesses to the area.

Others reopened, remodeled or expanded.

Despite losing Sears, the president said the chamber is always looking for ways to grow the local economy.

“Of course, we never want to see a business close or go out of business we do everything that we can for business success and we look forward to continuing to promote our local economy through members and businesses that are here,” said Kate Teel, President of Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber held a ribbon-cutting Monday afternoon for a new apartment complex in Uptown.