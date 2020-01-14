The Hackney restaurant in Washington opens new gin distillery

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The state’s newest gin distillery is officially open in the city of Washington.

It’s located inside The Hackney restaurant, where the owners have a multi-phase plan to revitalize the building, which was once a bank.

The goal of this new gin distillery is to get business flowing in Beaufort County and attract visitors to Washington.

This is Beaufort County’s first distillery project and it’s already making an impact.

The owners Nick and Susanne Sanders lived in London for more than twenty years and wanted to bring part of Britain back with them to eastern North Carolina.

They’re doing that through the British influenced menu at The Hackney restaurant and London dry gin at The Hackney’s distillery.

Nick hopes this will have a lasting impact on the area.

“I think that Washington is on a journey. I think downtown if you’ve been monitoring it and following it over the last few years, it’s really going through a renaissance. There’s a lot of exciting projects down there and I feel that we’re one of those, part of that kind of renaissance that’s going to bring more people downtown, bring it back to life and hopefully make it a vibrant commercial center for the future,” he says.

So far the distillery has made five batches of gin and as it continues to produce, the tasting room is open for visitors Tuesday through Saturday.

“We can do tours, people can come and taste our product we can sell from the distillery but we’re also selling it through the ABC system as well and we are listed in Beaufort County and Pitt County ABC stores,” Sanders continues.

The distillery is also it’s bringing people in from outside of Washington.

“We get a lot of people in from Greenville, Farmville, Wilson, even New Bern, just coming in to check the restaurant I mean I think that we’ll continue to see that increase traffic with the gin distillery,” explains Erin Ruyle, the director of Tourism & Development, City of Washington.

Plus, The Hackney’s economic impact isn’t stopping here.

The gin distillery is the second of three phases for the building’s development project.

The third phase would bring a boutique hotel downtown, yet the owners say it’s still a few years away.