The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has made the decision to cancel their annual holiday gift-wrapping fundraiser for 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina (HSEC) has made the unfortunate decision to cancel their annual holiday gift wrapping fundraiser which generally takes place for several weeks leading up to Christmas.

This fundraiser is mostly volunteer-run and HSEC could expect to raise an estimated $15,000

from this event.

The holiday gift wrapping fundraiser is a favorite of many volunteers and supporters, but the decision was ultimately made to cancel in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy.

HSEC hopes to be able to hold this fundraiser again in the 2021 season.

“After much consideration, we were sad to make the decision to cancel the holiday fundraiser

this year,” says Shelby Jolly, HSEC’s Shelter Director. “This annual fundraiser is a favorite of

many and we always have such an incredible turn-out. We have many of the same supporters

every year who stop by our booth and happily donate to HSEC animals for the opportunity to

take a little stress out of their holiday to-do list. We hope to be able to run the gift wrapping

fundraiser again next year and return to a bit of normalcy.”

To learn how to assist HSEC in other ways, people are encouraged to visit their website.