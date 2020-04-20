Inner Banks STEM Center bringing online drone program to Beaufort County Schools

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus is getting in the way of traditional ways children learn.

With summer quickly approaching, the Inner Banks STEM Center in Beaufort County has a plan to keep children engaged even with restrictions for COVID-19.

Inner Banks Stem Center is working with PS Jones Middle School, John Small Elementary and Snowden Elementary on an online drone program.

“We’ve gotten funding to buy roughly thirty drones. Ten drones will be assigned to three representative schools that would be our pilot schools,” says Al Powell, with Inner Banks STEM Center.

Students will participate in a web-based drone curriculum over a nine-week period.

Wendy Pettiway is the STEM Coordinator for Beaufort County School System.

She says, “This is to help the summer slide for the students who may be most vulnerable and also to prepare those students for hopefully future careers.”

Students will learn how to write coding and fly a drone.

Daniel Mehay is the co-founder of FTW Robotics, the company the Inner Banks STEM center is buying the drones from.

“Our goal is to get this new technology in front of students that could help you know make the world a better place and drones have a lot of capabilities in terms of technology and one of the big things that we use them for is teaching the students how to code,” says Mehay.

The IBX STEM Center is also working with Beaufort County health workers.

They’ll provide free thermometers and coronavirus information to families in the drone program.

IBX employees will also be ready to help the kids.

“If the kids have any problems they’ll be in a position to contact the instructors and also the instructors will be able to log on and monitor and track the kids progress,” explains Powell.

IBX workers will sterilize drones and accessories before they’re reissued to other students.

If you would like to know more about the online drone program you can contact your school and that’s participating in the program.

P.S. Jones Middle School: Phone Number (252)946-0874

John Small Elementary: Phone Number (252)946-3941

Snowden Elementary: Phone Number (252)322-5351

For more information on the Inner Banks STEM center you can visit their website here or call (252)495-0029.