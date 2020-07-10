The Lowe’s store in Washington is making PPE donations to local organizations

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Groups in the east are working together to help families get supplies they need to handle the coronavirus.

The Lowe’s store in Washington is giving extra personal protective equipment and hand sanitizers to the IBX Stem Center.

The donation will allow the center to run its programs over the summer and the center will also distribute supplies to families.

Washington Pediatrics is one of the groups receiving masks, gloves, and thermometers to give to families.

Scott Smith is the store manager at the Lowe’s in Washington.

He says, “It’s actually amazing working for a company that gives us the ability to take care of our local community. Sending us more supplies just so we can help people in the community. Especially here in Washington, being a smaller community I think we make a pretty big impact out here.”

The Washington Lowe’s is also giving PPE to local businesses like barber shops and hair salons.