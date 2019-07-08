The National Weather Service is holding Hurricane Community Forums

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City will be holding open discussions where you can come and ask questions directly to a team of meteorologists.

This is the first time they are holding these forums during hurricane season.

A few things you will learn is how to interpret a forecast from the National Hurricane Center, why you should never just focus on the category of the storm, and what the hurricane path track means.

They hope to get people prepared for any tropical system that comes through, better understand how to interpret a forecast model, and how to respond to a forecast issued to them.

The next forums are July 8th in Kill Devil Hills at First Flight High School from 7 PM to 8:30 PM and July 9th in Buxton at Cape Hatteras Secondary School from 7 PM to 8:30 PM.

For more details check out the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City.