The need for blood donations continues due to the COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local blood supplies are running short due in part to the pandemic.

Pitt County area groups are working together to add to the supply.

The Blood Connection teamed with Vidant Health to hold a blood drive today at the Greenville Convention Center.

Vidant gets its blood from The Blood Connection.

That means people who give blood locally are helping their neighbors.

Donated plasma can also help COVID-19 patients.

Allie Van Dyke is the Partnerships and Media Coordinator for The Blood Connection.

She explains, “We’re able to take that plasma which has those antibodies transfuse

it to somebody else, basically gives somebody fighting COVID-19 an immune system boost. Some people have gotten their smell and taste back the next day, quick turnarounds like that have been amazing.”

Workers with the blood connection say they can also test your blood for COVID antibodies.

To find out more on how you can help donate, click here.