The New Bern Historical Society celebrates 97-years

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Historical Society is celebrating 97-years of promoting the city and its heritage.

The non-profit organization has honored New Bern’s history since 1923.

It does it through educational events, lectures, programs and social gatherings.

The organization is finding ways to reach the community even though the pandemic has halted many scheduled events.

Mickey Miller is the Executive Director for New Bern’s Historical Society.

She explains, “we’re looking at offering some video products in the near future we hope. We’re looking at more written products that we can deliver to your home via e-mail and then you can explore spin-offs from those articles. We’re also keeping up our website to have more historical information on our website.”

The society says one historic site is open, despite COVID-19.

The group encourages people to visit the New Bern Battlefield Park during daylight hours, seven days a week.

For more information you can visit New Bern’s Historical Society website here.