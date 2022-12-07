GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Dec. 10 and 11, the NC Academy of Dance Arts will be performing The Nutcracker at the Wright Auditorium at ECU.

Net proceeds from this special event will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to benefit James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The showings will be on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. with the final showing will be on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The event will be held at 100 Founders Dr.

For more information, click here.